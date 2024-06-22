Real Madrid are not worried about Liverpool and Manchester United’s interest in French defender Leny Yoro this summer.

The 18-year-old is considered a prodigious talent in European football and is wanted at several big clubs this summer.

Liverpool have their eyes on him and Manchester United have already been in contact with Lille to discuss a deal for Yoro.

The Frenchman is also wanted at Paris Saint-Germain, but he has widely been expected to move to Real Madrid.

And according to Spanish outlet Radio Marca, the European champions are not losing their head over interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.

Real Madrid remain convinced the Yoro wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu and are continuing to stick to their plan.

They do not want to meet Lille’s €60m asking price and are calm about the situation surrounding the centre-back.

The Spanish giants are certain about Yoro’s will and are certain that he will not get swayed by interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.

Whether Real Madrid are wrong to be relaxed about Liverpool and Manchester United’s interest remains to be seen.