Southampton could have a big influx of funds on the way after Besiktas sent an offer to the Premier League new boys.

Saints boss Russell Martin is plotting the shape of his squad for the upcoming campaign, with his side starting life back in the Premier League away at Newcastle United.

Martin is likely to oversee significant changes to his squad and players could be offloaded.

Saints striker Paul Onuachu spent last season on loan in Turkey at Trabzonspor and is a man in demand on the back of his goalscoring exploits in the Turkish Super Lig.

Trabzonspor have been working overtime to agree a deal with Southampton, but now Besiktas are trying to steal Onuachu.

According to Turkish outlet Futbol Arena, Besiktas have offered Southampton a fee of €15m for Onuachu.

They have also added sweeteners to the deal to further convince Saints.

Besiktas are prepared to let Emre Bilgin and Montero join Saints’ sister club in Turkey, Gozetpe, on loan.

And they are prepared to let Mustafa Hekimoglu make a permanent move to Goztepe.

Whether the deal finds favour with Southampton remains to be seen, but Trabzonspor are now at serious risk of losing out on Onuachu.