Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is keen on a move to Newcastle as the club close in on a deal to sign him this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Newcastle are in the market for a striker with Callum Wilson expected to leave the club in the ongoing transfer window in search of a fresh challenge.

Calvert-Lewin has been regularly discussed in Newcastle recruitment meetings and is one of the club’s top targets.

Newcastle have made progress in talks to sign Calvert-Lewin and are believed to be closing in on a deal to sign him.

It has been claimed that the forward is also keen on a move to the Magpies in the ongoing transfer window.

Calvert-Lewin is in the final year of his contract and Everton are prepared to offer him a new deal to continue at Goodison Park.

However, Calvert-Lewin’s head has been turned by interest from Newcastle and he wants the move to Tyneside.

With contract talks reaching an impasse, Everton are also prepared to sell the striker this summer.

A fee has not been agreed yet and there is still work to do on the deal but Newcastle are confident of securing the striker’s signature in the coming weeks.