Trabzonspor will pay Hull City a €2m transfer fee for attacking midfielder Ozan Tufan with the Turkish star expected in Istanbul for his medical.

Having started his career in Turkey, the 29-year-old moved to England in 2021, initially on loan and then on a permanent deal.

He has proven his presence in front of goal in the Championship for Hull City, ending last season with 12 goal contributions in 37 appearances in the division.

However, a return to his homeland is now on the cards with Trabzonspor trying to seal a deal.

It is suggested that Trabzonspor have made rapid progress.

According to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale, the deal will cost Trabzonspor €2m overall.

Tufan is expected in Istanbul soon to be put through a medical by the club.

He played under Liam Rosenior last season as Hull went close to sealing a playoff spot, but the Tigers look like they will have to do without him next term.