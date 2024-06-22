Newcastle United cannot be ruled out of making a swoop for Juventus defender Dean Huijsen, but it is the prospect of a future move to Manchester City which is causing excitement.

Huijsen has just finished the season on loan at Roma from Juventus and his six-month spell, which saw him make 13 Serie A outings, has generated a buzz.

Juventus are likely to look to take advantage by cashing in on Huijsen this summer, as they seek to bring in funds amid their own transfer activity.

The Dutch-born Spain Under-21 international has admirers and, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Newcastle cannot be ruled out of signing him.

However, Spanish side Girona are pushing for Huijsen, putting pressure on his father, who is also his agent, to take his son to La Liga.

The option is generating excitement amongst Huijsen’s family as they believe if he shines at Girona then he would end up moving to Manchester City.

The Premier League champions as a future destination is making a real impact on Huijsen’s camp.

Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig are also keeping a close watch on developments, while Atalanta are a possible destination.

Juventus value Huijsen at €30m.