Rangers are still some distance from completing the signing of Moroccan striker Hamza Igamane, despite pushing to bring him in, with two hurdles to go.

Igamane is on the books at Moroccan side FAR Rabat and Rangers’ scouts have monitored his development.

Now the Gers want to move to bring the striker in and it has been claimed they are very close to doing so.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, a five-year contract is done for Igamane, though suggestions of a €3m fee are wide of the mark.

And Rangers are not at the stage of being able to complete the signing of Igamane.

The Moroccan striker has not undergone a medical and, crucially, he has no visa yet.

Igamane will need a visa to be able to complete a move to Ibrox.

The 21-year-old scored seven goals in 20 Moroccan top flight outings over the course of the recent season and has been capped by his country at Under-23 level.

Rangers will be hoping there are no visa or medical hiccups to come.