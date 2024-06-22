Leicester City’s interest in signing Royal Antwerp midfielder Pierre Dwomoh has cooled down due to an injury he suffered while on international duty.

The newly promoted Foxes are looking to make additions this summer as they look to strengthen while keeping an eye on their finances.

Belgium Under-21 international Dwomoh has been firmly on Leicester’s radar and they have held talks to explore a deal.

However, Leicester have now cooled down talks, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, as a result of an injury suffered with Belgium Under-21s.

It is claimed the last few meetings with Leicester’s officials have been less successful, with the deal chances lessened.

Leicester are continuing to monitor Dwomoh and will keep an eye on how he recovers from his injury.

At present, a move to the King Power Stadium for the midfielder looks to be off the table.

Dwomoh spent last season on loan at Molenbeek and clocked regular game time, making a total of 33 appearances for the club.

He has also attracted interest from Luton Town, amid Antwerp sticking a €3m asking price on his head.