Blackburn Rovers are showing interest in striker Augustus Kargo, who scored nine goals in the Italian third tier last season.

The Ewood outfit are looking to back boss John Eustace this summer as they bid to steer clear of any relegation worries in the Championship next term and climb the table.

Blackburn have had their eyes drawn towards Italian side Cesena for a possible signing.

They are looking at Cesena striker Kargbo, a player who has a number of clubs keen on him this summer, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

The 24-year-old from Sierra Leone scored nine times and provided ten assists in Serie C as Cesena secured promotion to Serie B.

Blackburn could go in with an offer for Kargbo.

Cesena only landed him last summer and gave him a three-year contract at the club.

Kargbo has been well travelled in the lower reaches in Italian football, playing as far down the pyramid as Serie D.