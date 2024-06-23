Brighton have approached Feyenoord about Liverpool linked midfielder Mats Wieffer and the player is keen on the move.

Wieffer played a key role in Feyenoord’s Eredivisie title win in the 2022/23 campaign and then the recent season’s Dutch Cup success, both under Arne Slot.

Slot has been linked with wanting to take Wieffer to Anfield this summer, but Liverpool have not made a firm move yet.

Instead it is Brighton who have approached Feyenoord about Wieffer, according to Dutch outlet 1908.nl.

The Seagulls have made an offer for Wieffer, but what level the bid is has yet to emerge.

Feyenoord are claimed to value Wieffer at £30m.

Wieffer, 24, is waiting to see how the negotiations shape up, but he is keen on making the move to the Premier League with Brighton.

Now the Seagulls have acted, all eyes will be on whether other clubs follow them into the mix and battle for Wieffer’s signature.

Wieffer, a defensively minded midfielder, made 29 outings in the Eredivisie under Slot in the recent season.