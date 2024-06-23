Burnley now face competition for Ruud van Nistelrooy as he has been approached by Manchester United, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Van Nistelrooy is looking to work in English football and has been heavily linked with the vacant manager’s job at Burnley.

Now though the Dutchman has an option at one of his former clubs in the shape of Manchester United.

The Red Devils have sounded Van Nistelrooy out about returning to Old Trafford to be part of Erik ten Hag’s staff.

Ten Hag has held onto his job at Manchester United, helped by winning the FA Cup.

Manchester United are looking to make sure he has all the tools in his backroom staff to succeed in the new season.

It is suggested that there is expected to be a decision made next week at Burnley.

Van Nistelrooy’s coaching career has been exclusively in the Netherlands so far, with spells at PSV Eindhoven and working as part of the Dutch national team.

He remains a popular figure at Manchester United, where he won the Premier League, the FA Cup and the League Cup.