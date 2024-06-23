Talk that AC Milan are in touch with one of Arsenal’s defenders ahead of a possible swoop has been played down.

The Gunners are looking to strengthen the squad this summer ahead of another season where they hope to battle for the Premier League title and make further progress in the Champions League.

Some players could also leave the Emirates though and AC Milan have been strongly linked with one Gunners star in particular.

Jakub Kiwior has been left unhappy with a lack of game time at the Emirates and the former Speiza man’s standing remains high in Italy.

It has been suggested the defender wants to go and that AC Milan are in touch with his entourage.

Contact between the Rossoneri and the player has been played down though, according to the Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

AC Milan are believed to be admirers of Kiwior, but Arsenal have not shown any of the signs of wanting to sell.

Kiwior played under 1,000 minutes of football in the Premier League for Arsenal last season and was overlooked completely during the Gunners’ crucial second leg quarter-final tie against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, being an unused substitute for the game.