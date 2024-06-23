Aston Villa are paying Everton a fee of around £10m for the signature of Lewis Dobbin, according to the Times.

Everton and Villa are doing business as the Premier League’s PSR deadline on 30th June quickly approaches.

Aston Villa have just sold Tim Iroegbunam to Everton, with the midfielder heading to strengthen Sean Dyche’s midfield at Goodison Park.

Now a player has moved the other way, with winger Dobbin heading to continue his career at Villa Park.

The fee that Aston Villa have paid for Dobbin is undisclosed, but it is claimed it is around the £10m mark.

The deal will help Everton as academy product Dobbin represents pure profit on their books for PSR purposes.

He struggled to make a big impact at Everton under Dyche last season, turning out just 12 times in the Premier League with a return of one goal.

Dobbin will be looking to push his way into Unai Emery’s side, especially with Champions League football on the agenda at Villa Park in the new season.