Hibernian want to take Marko Marosi to Easter Road this summer, but face big competition to land the free agent, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Goalkeeper Marosi is out of contract at Shrewsbury Town this summer, though the League One side are in talks to try to convince him to stay.

The 30-year-old shot-stopper played in 43 of Shrewsbury’s 46 League One games last season, keeping ten clean sheets, and he is in demand.

Hibernian would like to take the Slovak to the Scottish Premiership, but are facing big competition for his signature.

The Easter Road side will be hoping that they can present an attractive option for Marosi when he decides on his future.

He rose to prominence with a spell at Doncaster Rovers before stepping up to Coventry City.

That Sky Blues spell saw Marosi play in the Championship, but he headed to Shrewsbury in League One in the summer of 2021.

Shrewsbury finished in 19th spot in the League One standings last season, just four points above the drop zone.

Hibs meanwhile are rebuilding under boss David Gray.