Liverpool and Manchester City target Joshua Kimmich is becoming ‘increasingly likely’ to leave Bayern Munich.

Kimmich is set to enter the final year of his contract at Bayern Munich and would be a free agent in 2025 if he does not sign an extension.

The defensive midfielder is prepared to see out the final year of his deal, but Bayern Munich want to avoid that scenario.

A new contract is unlikely and, according to Sky Deutschland, it is becoming ‘increasingly likely’ he will be leaving the club either now or next summer.

Bayern Munich are willing to sell him in the ongoing transfer window, amid clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester City being linked.

It is suggested that concrete talks will take place with Kimmich after Euro 2024.

Kimmich completed the full 90 minutes in both Germany’s group games so far and wants to remain focused on Euro 2024 at present.

The 29-year-old is just ten appearances short of hitting the 400 appearances milestone with Bayern Munich and it remains to be seen if he will reach it.