Manchester United and Wolves have both checked up on Swindon Town youngster Botan Ameen, according to the Daily Mail.

Both Premier League sides are keen to add top young talents to their academy set-ups and have been drawn towards a League Two side for a potential signing.

Ameen has not represented Swindon at senior level yet, but he has played for the club’s Under-18s in the FA Youth Cup.

The Iraqi scored three times in four games, with two of his goals coming in a fourth round win over Manchester United.

The Red Devils and fellow Premier League club Wolves recently watched him in action.

They are keen to make sure they check up on Ameen’s development, but the striker could soon have a much bigger profile.

Iraq have called him up for their Under-20s and he will showcase his talents on the international stage for the Gulf country.

All eyes will be on whether Manchester United or Wolves soon make a concrete play to land the 17-year-old.