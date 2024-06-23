Manchester United are pressing for Joshua Zirkzee, but he has taken a decision about the timeframe for picking his next club.

Bologna have not lost hope of keeping Zirkzee following a productive last season for the striker, but they look set to lose him, not least due to a buy-out clause in his deal which renders them powerless.

AC Milan are ready to trigger the €40m clause and have an agreement with Zirkzee, however, they have been unable to reach an agreement on agent commission.

The Rossoneri are continuing their efforts, but according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Manchester United are now pressing for Zirkzee.

The Red Devils will have to wait though.

Zirkzee, who is at Euro 2024 as part of the Netherlands squad, has decided he does not want to think about his future until the end of the tournament.

He is keen to focus on Euro 2024 and wants to block out questions about his future.

The Dutchman scored eleven times in 34 Serie A games for Bologna last season, with one of his goals coming against suitors AC Milan.