Southampton are no longer giving priority to sister club Gozetpe in the race to sign goalkeeper Mateusz Lis.

Lis, 27, spent last season on loan at Goztepe in Turkey and helped the side to get up to the Turkish Super Lig.

Goztepe want to keep hold of Lis into next season to help in their bid to survive in the top flight and have made an offer to Southampton.

The issue is that Southampton have also received offers for the goalkeeper from other clubs and, according to Turkish daily Hurriyet, Goztepe are no longer being given priority.

Saints had been giving priority to Goztepe for Lis, as they are their sister club.

Other bids on the table for Lis though are substantial and it has caused Southampton to change their stance.

Lis made 31 appearances for Goztepe over the course of last season and is claimed to be happy to stay on at the club.

Southampton signed the Polish goalkeeper on a free transfer in 2022 after he left Turkish outfit Altay.