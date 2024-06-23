Liverpool are dealing with one of their stars being in big demand after a successful loan spell in the Championship last season, according to the Times.

New Reds boss Arne Slot will have decisions to make about a number of his squad over the course of the summer transfer window.

He is likely to have to deal with big interest in Liverpool talent Tyler Morton, who is drawing serious attention.

RB Leipzig would like to sign Morton on a permanent deal, while there is also interest from Europe in the shape of Sevilla, Eintracht Frankfurt and Slot’s former club, Feyenoord.

Premier League sides are also keen, but it is claimed that virtually every club in the Championship would like to sign Morton on loan.

Morton has had two loan stints in the Championship, at Blackburn Rovers and Hull City.

He excelled at both club and is viewed as a top talent by Championship sides looking to boost their midfield options.

Morton is keen to continue to progress and a move back to the Championship may not be viewed as right when seen in that light.

Liverpool will have a big say in what happens though, with Morton under a long term contract at Anfield.