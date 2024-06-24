Burnley are aware that they are trailing behind Fulham in their pursuit of winger Jacob Bruun Larsen this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Burnley signed the winger from Hoffenheim last summer on a season-long loan deal and he made 32 Premier League appearances in the previous campaign.

Bruun Larsen impressed despite Burnley getting relegated from the top flight and the club have been keen to re-sign him in the ongoing transfer window.

However, Burnley are facing Premier League competition from Fulham in the race to land the Denmark winger.

It has been claimed that Burnley are aware of the fact that they are not the favourites to sign Bruun Larsen in the ongoing window.

They acknowledge that Fulham have their noses ahead in the chase to land him this summer.

Fulham are offering Bruun Larsen Premier League football while Burnley will be in another fight to get back to the Premier League next season.

Burnley are also still to bring in a new manager to replace Vincent Kompany who joined Bayern Munich in the summer.