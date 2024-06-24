Barcelona striker Marc Guiu is yet to make a decision over his future amidst an offer from Chelsea in the ongoing transfer window.

The 18-year-old striker has an offer to move to Chelsea this summer with the Blues pushing to sign him.

The teenage forward has a €6m release clause in his contract and Chelsea are prepared to trigger it to take him to Stamford Bridge.

However, according to Catalan daily Sport, Guiu has not made a decision yet on whether to leave Barcelona for Chelsea.

It has been claimed that his camp have been keeping their counsel and are still deliberating over what to do.

Barcelona have also offered him a new contract but the terms on offer are nowhere near Chelsea’s proposal.

The Catalan giants were always aware that they could not compete financially with Premier League clubs but did not expect the difference to be this high.

Barcelona are not in any position to offer any sporting guarantees to Guiu as that will be up to their new coach Hansi Flick.