Crystal Palace have recently been in contact with Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa to check whether he is open to a move to Selhurst Park this summer.

Nusa was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in the winter window when several clubs were interested in signing him.

Brentford agreed on a deal with Club Brugge, but backed out of signing him after discovering issues with his knee after he underwent a medical.

The winger is again back on the trail of Premier League clubs and he is now wanted at Crystal Palace this summer.

Crystal Palace have touched base with Nusa and his entourage to check whether he would be open to a move, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Palace are looking to bring in a replacement for Bayern Munich-bound Michael Olise in the ongoing transfer window.

Nusa has emerged as the top target for the club and they are now putting in the legwork required to try and get a deal done.

However, they are yet to table an offer with Club Brugge and will likely face competition from German champions Bayer Leverkusen for his signature.