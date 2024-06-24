Juventus are on the cusp of agreeing on a deal for the signature of Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur targeted centre-back Riccardo Calafiori.

Calafiori was at the heart of a Bologna defence that earned Champions League football for the first time in the club’s history last season.

His performances for Italy have also captured the eyes of observers and he has been repeatedly linked with Premier League sides.

It was recently suggested that both Newcastle and Tottenham are in talks to sign Calafiori, but the situation is moving quickly and he could well stay in Serie A.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Juventus are now closing in on a deal to sign him in the ongoing transfer window.

The Serie A giants are in negotiations with Bologna and the two clubs are on the verge of an agreement over a fee.

A deal worth between €40m and €50m is being discussed between the two clubs for the defender’s transfer.

Bologna believe that the Italy international’s departure is only a matter of time and are already eyeing replacements.

Whether the development will see Premier League sides increase their own efforts for Calafiori, who has also been linked with Manchester United, remains open to question.