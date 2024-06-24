Juventus are including a sell-on clause in the deal to send Samuel Illing Jnr and Enzo Barrenechea to Aston Villa and the level it is set at has emerged.

The Italian giants are snapping up Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa and, along with cash, are giving the Premier League club Illing Jnr and Barrenechea in exchange.

Juventus rate both youngsters highly and feel their value could increase at Villa Park over the coming years.

As such, the Bianconeri have moved to put a sell-on clause into the deal, which will apply to both players.

And, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, the clause level is set at ten per cent.

It is unclear whether the ten per cent will apply to any total sale fee, or just the profit Villa would make above the valuations that have been agreed for both player by each club.

Aston Villa are moving quickly to move players in and out before the 30th June PSR deadline in the Premier League.

Tim Iroegbunam has joined Everton, while Lewis Dobbin has gone the other way.

Omari Kellyman is poised to head for Chelsea, but Aston Villa are signing Ian Maatsen from the Blues.