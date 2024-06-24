Newcastle United are facing competition from Brentford and West Ham in their pursuit of Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to the Chronicle.

Calvert-Lewin has a year left on his contract at Everton and has emerged as a top target for Newcastle this summer.

The Magpies are in talks with Everton for his signature and the forward would reportedly be keen on the move.

However, Newcastle have been informed that they are not the only Premier League club chasing the attacker this summer.

It has been claimed that Brentford and West Ham are also pushing to land the striker in the ongoing transfer window.

Both Premier League clubs are in the market and are now competing with Newcastle for his signature.

Everton are still considering their options and are hopeful of getting their £37m asking price if he leaves the club this summer.

Newcastle still need to sell a player on a significant transfer fee before 30th June if they want to bring in fresh faces.