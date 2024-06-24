Newcastle United have backed out of the race to sign Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the ongoing transfer window, according to the Chronicle.

The Magpies are interested in signing a forward, with Callum Wilson expected to leave the club this summer.

Calvert-Lewin emerged as one of the top targets for Newcastle in the ongoing transfer and the club have been discussing his name extensively.

However, there are more clubs in the race for the Everton hitman, with Brentford and West Ham also interested in getting their hands on him.

It has been claimed that Newcastle are now out of the race to sign the attacker this summer.

The north east giants have pulled out of the race and are no longer chasing the striker this summer.

It is unclear whether Newcastle backed out because of the potential cost of a deal as Everton want £37m.

Newcastle’s decision to end their pursuit of Calvert-Lewin also has implications for Yankuba Minteh.

Everton had been looking to take Minteh to Goodison Park, but the development with Calvert-Lewin now means the winger will not be going to Merseyside.