Southampton are the most likely destination for Japan international right-back Yukinari Sugawara, who plays for AZ Alkmaar, this summer.

Russell Martin is pushing to bring in significant additions to his squad as he prepares his Southampton team for life back in the Premier League.

The Saints boss wants defensive reinforcements and the club have been keeping tabs on several players this summer.

AZ’s Sugawara is one of the players the club have been tracking and they have now made a move to land the defender in the ongoing transfer window.

According to Japanese outlet Sponichi, Southampton are in negotiations with AZ for the signature of the 23-year-old right-back this summer and are considered the player’s most likely destination.

Talks are ongoing between the two clubs as Saints push to agree on a deal with the Dutch outfit.

Sugawara only has a year left on his contract and AZ are open to selling him in the ongoing transfer window.

The defender, who has 13 international caps for Japan, has featured 198 times for AZ since joining the club in 2019.

Whether Southampton can get the deal over the line for Sugawara remains to be seen.