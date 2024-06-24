Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson, who Eddie Howe recently praised for having a ‘monster’ mentality, is likely to leave St James’ Park this summer, according to Chronicle Live.

Wilson has moved into the final 12 months of his contract at Newcastle and though Howe remains a firm admirer, Newcastle are trying to sign Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The arrival of Calvert-Lewin would likely push Wilson further down the pecking order at the club and several sides are eyeing snapping him up.

Wilson is claimed to be eyeing a fresh challenge and it is suggested he will likely leave Newcastle this summer.

Howe only recently hailed Wilson for his mentality and said: “He’s a very motivated player. I’ve managed him for a long time now and, mentality wise, I wouldn’t swap him. He’s a monster.”

The 32-year-old striker will not be short of options to depart and has interest from the MLS, the Saudi Pro League and within the Premier League.

Despite having an injury interrupted season, Wilson still managed nine goals in 20 outings in the Premier League for Newcastle last term.

He has proven to be a reliable source of goals for the Magpies and is just two goals short of hitting the 50-goal milestone for the club.

Wilson averages just below a goal every two games for Newcastle and clubs continue to be alive to the prospect of adding him to their strike force for the upcoming campaign.