AC Milan have carried out exploratory checks on the possibility of signing Aston Villa, Manchester United and Chelsea target Maximilian Beier in the ongoing transfer window.

The 21-year-old attacker is with the Germany squad playing in the European Championship but speculation over his future at Hoffenheim has been heating up this summer.

He scored 16 times in 33 Bundesliga appearances last season and is now being watched by Chelsea and Manchester United this summer.

Aston Villa have started to gather information about him and it has been claimed that he is now on the radar of one of the bigwigs of Italian football.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, AC Milan have carried out surveys on the forward in pursuit of a striker this summer.

The Rossoneri’s move for Joshua Zirkzee has hit a brick wall in the form of Kia Joorabchian’s demands for €15m in agent commission.

The Rossoneri are looking at alternatives and Beier is one of the names the club are looking at.

Their interest in him is exploratory and no concrete negotiations have taken place for a move to sign him yet this summer.

However, the German is being closely watched should AC Milan need the feel to look at other strikers.