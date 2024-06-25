Barcelona are now in official negotiations with Hull City for the signature of winger Jaden Philogene in the ongoing transfer window.

Philogene was one of the standout performers for Hull last season in the Championship as they came close to breaking into the playoff spots.

His performances have attracted the attention of Premier League clubs but he is now a big target for Catalan giants Barcelona.

Barcelona have touched base with Hull to register their interest in the former Aston Villa star.

And, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, official negotiations have begun between the two clubs for Philogene’s potential move to the Nou Camp.

Hull are prepared to sell him for the right price and are said to be demanding a fee of €30m for the player.

Barcelona are keen to sign him but are hoping to land the winger on an initial loan deal with an option to buy this summer.

There are a fair bit of negotiations to take place but the two clubs are now locked in talks to agree on a fee and formula for a potential deal.