Champions League runners-up Borussia Dortmund are looking towards Tottenham Hotspur to bolster their midfield options this summer.

Tottenham are looking at a number of changes in the squad this summer with Ange Postecoglou continuing his rebuilding job.

One player who could leave Postecoglou’s Spurs is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who is wanted in Serie A, where AC Milan, Napoli and Juventus have been linked with an interest in signing the Danish international this summer.

Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho is also eyeing reuniting with the Spurs midfielder in Turkey but he is also now attracting interest from Germany.

According to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), Dortmund have shown an interest in taking Hojbjerg to the Westfalenstadion this summer.

With Hojbjerg not a certain starter at Spurs, Dortmund are prepared to provide him a new lease of life back in Germany.

His contract situation means that he is likely to be available for a reasonable transfer fee as well this summer.

The Dane has experience of playing in Germany as well where he spent four years at Bayern Munich.

He speaks fluent German, which Dortmund consider to be a positive, and it is felt he would be open to returning to the Bundesliga.