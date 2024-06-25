Charlton Athletic have registered their interest in Ipswich Town’s 23-year-old forward Gassan Ahadme, though they are not the only club keen on him this summer, according to the Ipswich Star.

Ahadme has been on Ipswich’s books since the summer of 2022 but has not made his presence felt in the first-team.

The Blues have sent him out on a couple of loan spells, the last of which was at Cambridge United.

The stint turned out to be a positive one for Ahadme as he finished the League One campaign with eleven goals in 29 appearances.

However, with his parent club now in the Premier League and trying to offload fringe players before investing in the market, Ahadme is expected to be one who could be axed.

There are multiple clubs interested in the forward’s services though, including Charlton Athletic.

Nathan Jones’ side, who staged a comeback after initial trouble last season, are looking to restock their squad to mount a challenge for promotion next season and have identified Ahadme as an option.

Charlton are keen on taking him to the Valley and feel he would boost Jones’ squad.

However, with still a year left on his contract, Ipswich Town will not sanction a move without a transfer fee.