Nottingham Forest and Leeds United target Edmund Baidoo is in no rush to move this summer, but remains open to interest from other European leagues, according to Sky Sports News.

The teenager only moved to Norwegian club Sogndal in March, but has notched up 14 league appearances already, making nine goal contributions.

Baidoo’s performances have left scouts impressed and multiple clubs from England are now showing interest in him.

Two Premier League clubs, Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion, and one Championship club, Leeds United, are keenly monitoring the situation regarding Baidoo.

The exciting 18-year-old winger though is appreciative of the development chance he has at Sogndal.

Baidoo is in no rush to move to another club now, though he does remain open to interest from other leagues.

Joining either a Premier League side or a Championship club would represent a big step up from the Norwegian second tier.

Sogndal though have promotion aspirations and will not be keen to lose Baidoo.

At the Norwegian side, Baidoo has former Leeds United and Chelsea star Tore Andre Flo as his manager.