Manchester United have informed Bologna of their intention to trigger the release clause in Joshua Zirkzee’s contract this summer.

Zirkzee has emerged as Manchester United’s top target as they seek to bring in a new striker for their squad ahead of next season.

AC Milan were the favourites to sign him but negotiations have stalled over disagreements over the agent commission demanded by Kia Joorabchian.

Manchester United have been in talks with the player’s representatives about selling a move to Old Trafford to him this summer.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport (via MilanNews), Manchester United have communicated to Bologna that they are prepared to trigger the €40m release clause in Zirkzee’s contract.

Manchester United are pushing ahead to try to have personal terms on a contract with the striker.

The Premier League giants are in talks with Joorabchian to agree on the commission that would be due to him.

Once everything is in place, Manchester United will trigger the clause to take Zirkzee to Old Trafford in the ongoing transfer window.

It remains to be seen if AC Milan, who have continued to consider Zirkzee as their main target, respond.