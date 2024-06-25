Manchester United have not tabled a formal bid for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte yet, according to Sky Sports News.

With Casemiro and Christian Eriksen expected to leave the club this summer, Manchester United are looking to bring in midfield reinforcements.

Ugarte has emerged as one of the players who is being discussed inside the Manchester United recruitment team.

PSG have reportedly rejected an initial offer from Manchester United for the midfielder, deeming it to be insufficient.

However, it has been claimed that Manchester United are yet to put in a formal bid for the 23-year-old midfielder this summer.

Ugarte is definitely a name they are discussing and Manchester United have made an initial approach to PSG to discuss the possibility of signing him.

But no bid is in yet and the Uruguayan is one of several midfielders the club are considering at the moment.

A move is likely to hinge on Manchester United selling the midfielders they want to move on this summer.