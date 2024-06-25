French giants Marseille are closing in on a deal with Watford in their pursuit of West Ham United target Ismael Kone this summer.

Kone was a constant in the Watford team that finished in the bottom half of the Championship table last season.

Watford boss Tom Cleverley is keen to make significant additions to his squad ahead of the new campaign, but some players could go.

The Hornets look ready to sell Kone to fund player arrivals and West Ham are amongst the clubs who are interested in signing him this summer.

However, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, Marseille have taken the lead in the race to sign the midfielder in the ongoing transfer window.

It has been claimed talks are ongoing between the two clubs and Marseille are now close to meeting Watford’s financial demands for a deal.

The French giants are aiming to close the gap with Watford soon and try to have an agreement in place for his transfer.

Marseille have also been in constant contact with the player and his representatives to sell the move.

New Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi has identified Kone as a priority target and the club are pushing to get a deal over the line soon.