Portsmouth are closing in on securing the signature of departing Oxford United winger Josh Murphy, according to BBC South.

John Mousinho is building his squad ready for a campaign back in the Championship after he led Pompey to promotion from League One.

Oxford United also got promoted, through the playoffs, and winger Murphy played a key role, scoring twice in the playoff final against Bolton Wanderers.

Murphy is out of contract this summer though and despite Oxford’s efforts to keep him, they failed and he is leaving.

The U’s put a new deal in front of the winger, but the 29-year-old is Fratton Park bound.

Murphy played with Portsmouth boss Mousinho at Oxford and the Pompey boss has used the connection to secure him.

He came up against Portsmouth in the League One season and played in his side’s 2-1 loss at Fratton Park.

Now Murphy will try to impress Mousinho over the course of pre-season and make sure he is in Portsmouth’s team on the opening day of the new Championship season.