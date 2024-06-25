Former Rangers stars John Lundstram and Borna Barisic have now completed their moves to Turkish club Trabzonspor, with their salaries now becoming clear.

Lundstram, along with Barisic, has swapped Ibrox for Trabzonspor this summer, exiting Rangers at the end of his contract earlier this summer.

Trabzonspor have confirmed that Lundstram has put pen to paper to a three-year contract at the club.

Barisic meanwhile has penned an initial two-year deal, with an option for a further year.

Lundstram’s salary while he is in Turkey has also come to light and, according to beIN SPORTS Turkey, he will earn a basic €1.5m per year.

That could be topped up to €2m per year as there are an extra €500,000 available to him in bonuses.

Barisic is also taking home a base salary of €1.5m per year, while his bonus payments are €330,000.

The option for the further year in the left-back’s contract will be automatically triggered if he plays in the starting eleven for at least 50 per cent of matches in the Turkish Super Lig in the 2025/26 season.

In Barisic and Lundstram, Rangers boss Philippe Clement has lost two hugely experienced players from his Gers squad.