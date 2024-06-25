Real Betis sporting director Manu Fajardo has not completely ruled out Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso returning to the Seville club, but conceded that it is unlikely to happen.

Lo Celso has a year left on his contract and he has been keen to play more football than he did last season under Ange Postecoglou.

He has been heavily linked with several clubs across Europe but talk of a return to Betis, the club he left to move to Tottenham, has never gone away.

It recently emerged that the Spanish club are not considering re-signing him this summer, but Fajardo has not completely ruled out the possibility of it happening this summer.

However, the Betis sporting director also cautioned against hope and conceded that chances of Lo Celso returning to the club are remote at this stage of the transfer window.

Fajardo was quoted as saying by Spanish outlet Mucho Deporte: “He is a Tottenham player and we owe respect to his club.

“He left us with very good memories but he is still a remote option.”

Postecoglou indicated towards the end of last season that if Lo Celso wanted more minutes he could consider finding a new club.