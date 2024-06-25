Fenerbahce and Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic ‘won’t join Celtic’ and ‘not a single word’ has been said by him or his entourage about a potential switch to Parkhead.

Celtic are on the hunt for a new number 1 goalkeeper after Joe Hart’s decision to hang up his gloves and retire.

They have been linked with a host of goalkeepers across Europe and Fenerbahce shot-stopper Livakovic has been tipped as a target.

It has even been suggested in some quarters that Livakovic is Celtic bound, but according to Croatian journalist Izak Ante Sucic, that is not the case.

Livakovic ‘won’t join Celtic’ this summer and ‘not a single word’ has been exchanged by the goalkeeper, his entourage and Fenerbahce about a switch to the Scottish club.

The goalkeeper will have a new manager to work under at Fenerbahce next term with Jose Mourinho having taken over as boss.

Livakovic played in every one of Fenerbahce’s 34 Turkish Super Lig matches last term, keeping 15 clean sheets.

Who Celtic will turn to in order add to their goalkeeping options this summer remains to be seen, but it does not appear Livakovic will be making the move.