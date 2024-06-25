Tottenham Hotspur attacker Dejan Kulusevski has insisted that it will be nice to speak to his new team-mate Lucas Bergvall and see his reaction to coming to the Premier League when he finally arrives in England.

The 18-year-old is finally on the brink of moving to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will join the team on 1st July.

At the club, he will be joined by his countryman Kulusevski, who has been plying his trade in north London since January 2022.

The prospect of speaking Swedish with Bergvall and sharing the same culture and background excites Kulusevski.

Kulusevski is also waiting to see the teenager’s reaction to the Premier League.

Acknowledging the fact that he does not have any Swedish team-mates at Tottenham at present, Kulusevski told Swedish daily Aftonbladet: “No exactly, it will be special, but it will be fun.

“It’s nice to be able to speak Swedish too and talk to Lucas. We still have the same culture and the same background.

“It will be fun to talk to him and see his reaction to coming to the Premier League.”

Tottenham agreed with Swedish side Djurgarden to sign the player back in February but the deal will only be sealed once June ends.

There are big expectations attached to Bergvall, who was also chased by Barcelona.