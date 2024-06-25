West Ham United are now on the brink of making another addition to Julen Lopetegui’s squad, with a medical having been completed, according to Sky Sports News.

The Hammers are now fully swinging into action in the summer transfer window and adding an experienced goalkeeper to the squad has been on the agenda.

A solution has been found and now they are expected to confirm his arrival within the next 24 to 48 hours.

Former Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham is the man in question and he is available as a free agent following his release from Sheffield United.

Foderingham has now completed his medical with West Ham ahead of joining.

The 33-year-old shot-stopper made 30 appearances for Sheffield United in the Premier League last season, but kept a clean sheet only once.

He played in both the Blades’ meetings with West Ham.

Foderingham, who managed nearly 150 games for Scottish giants Rangers earlier in his career, will look to impress Lopetegui over the course of pre-season at West Ham.