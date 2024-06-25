West Ham are preparing to table a new bid for Newcastle United target Max Kilman as they continue to push to sign him this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Wolves captain has emerged as West Ham’s priority defensive target in the ongoing transfer window.

Julen Lopetegui enjoyed working with him at Molineux and wants to reunite with the centre-back at West Ham in the summer window.

Newcastle are also keen on landing Kilman and recently had a cash plus Elliot Anderson bid turned down.

West Ham have failed with two bids, one of which was also a cash-plus player bid, as Wolves continue to try hard to hold on to their skipper.

However, the Hammers are now preparing to put in a new offer to try and take the defender to the London Stadium.

The new bid is being readied and is likely to be sent soon for Wolves’ consideration as West Ham push to sign Kilman.

Wolves have been digging their heels in and are only prepared to sell the 27-year-old if their asking price of £45m is met.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham’s new bid will be close to Wolves’ financial demands and whether Newcastle also go in with a fresh offer.