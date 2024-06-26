AC Milan are yet to give up on their hopes of signing Manchester United target Joshua Zirkzee in the ongoing transfer window.

Zirkzee has been AC Milan’s top target this summer but their pursuit of the Dutchman has stalled due to the €15m commission demanded by Kia Joorabchian.

The Rossoneri do not want to pay such figures and Manchester United are now in talks with Zirkzee and his representatives to take him to Old Trafford.

AC Milan are aware that signing the Netherlands international is going to be tough and they are now looking at alternatives.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Rossoneri are still to throw the towel in their pursuit of Zirkzee.

He is still their top target and the club are not willing to give up on the prospect of signing him yet.

They are prepared to pay his €40m release clause and the player is willing to move to the Rossoneri.

They remain hopeful that they will finally find a way to agree a deal with Joorabchian for the transfer.