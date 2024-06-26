Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are set to clash for the signature of Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori in the ongoing transfer window.

Calafiori played a big role in Bologna qualifying for the Champions League last season and is currently starring at Euro 2024 with Italy, with his performances for the Azzurri turning heads.

Thiago Motta wants to reunite with Calafiori at Juventus and the club are in talks with Bologna to take the defender to Turin this summer.

However, Juventus are facing the threat of the Premier League’s financial resources in their pursuit of the centre-back.

According to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, Arsenal and Tottenham are prepared to go head-to-head for the Italy defender’s signature.

The two north London rivals have been keeping tabs on the centre-back and are weighing up a move for him this summer.

Ange Postecoglou has been keen to add more quality to his Spurs squad and Mikel Arteta wants depth to push for the title again next season.

Arsenal could sell Jakub Kiwior if they manage to secure a deal for Calafiori this summer.

Calafiori has also been linked with another Premier League side in the shape of Newcastle United.