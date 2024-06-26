Chelsea are not interested in signing Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Blues are expected to be in the market to bring in a more potent and experienced forward in the ongoing transfer window.

There were suggestions earlier today that Chelsea have held talks with Newcastle over the possibility of signing Isak this summer.

Newcastle are not interested in selling one of their most prized assets despite the club’s needing to sell players for PSR worries.

However, Chelsea are also not in the market to sign the Sweden international in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea are keen to bring in a striker but though they have been big spenders over the last few windows they are likely to be more conservative this summer.

The money it would take to force Newcastle to consider selling Isak is likely to be astronomical.

The finance of any potential deal makes it a non-starter and Chelsea do not have their eyes on Isak.