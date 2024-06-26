Championship side Bristol City are on the verge of signing striker Fally Mayulu from Austrian giants Rapid Vienna this summer.

The striker joined Rapid Vienna on a free transfer last year and scored six times in 28 league appearances for the club.

After only one year in Austria, Mayulu is set to move on and is on the cusp of completing a move to the second tier of English football.

Bristol City have a deal in place to sign the striker from the Austrian giants on a permanent transfer this summer.

According to Austrian daily Kurier, the forward has even travelled to England to undergo a medical with the Championship club.

Agreeing on personal terms are unlikely to be a problem for Bristol City and the deal is only waiting for the forward to successfully undergo his medical checks.

It took a few rounds of negotiations before Rapid Vienna agreed to sanction the striker’s sale this summer.

The Austrian giants rejected Bristol City’s first two offers of €1.5m and €2.5m, respectively.

With more clubs showing an interest in Mayulu, Bristol City upped their bid to €3.5m and the third and final offer did the trick.