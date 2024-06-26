Chelsea have held talks with Newcastle United for Alexander Isak but are aware that it would take a club-record fee to snare him away from the Magpies this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Newcastle have been reluctant to discuss the possibility of selling Isak, who scored 21 times in 30 Premier League appearances last season.

The club are focused on bringing in a forward to support the Swede but Newcastle are now facing the threat of losing Isak to one of the bigwigs of the Premier League.

Chelsea have made enquiries into the possibility of snaring the forward away from Newcastle this summer.

Conversations have taken place between the two clubs and Chelsea have broached the topic of signing the striker.

Chelsea are in the market for a striker and are seriously considering making a play for Isak this summer.

However, they are also aware that it could take more than the £115m they paid for Moises Caicedo to sign the Newcastle star in the ongoing transfer window.

Newcastle do not want to lose him and there is talk of the club offering him a new contract but no deal is place between Isak and Newcastle over fresh terms.