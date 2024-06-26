Chelsea see Barcelona forward Marc Guiu as a signing for the first team, as they trigger his release clause, according to the BBC.

The 18-year-old played for Barcelona in La Liga three times last season, with the majority of his game time coming for the club’s B team.

Barcelona have been keen to keep Guiu, but cannot compete with the terms on offer at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are now triggering his £5m release clause at Barcelona and will look to push through the capture this week.

Guiu is just 18 years old and inexperienced at senior team level, but Chelsea see him as a player for the first team.

The forward will look to impress new Blues boss Enzo Maresca over the course of pre-season and stake his claim for first team action.

Chelsea view the £5m release clause as a good opportunity and were determined not to let it pass by.

Barcelona are suggested to believe that Guiu was asking for too much money given his age and lack of experience in the first team.