Lazio have made a new offer for Mason Greenwood, but Manchester United want to wait to see whether they can spark an auction before agreeing to sell him.

The Serie A giants have been pushing hard to sign the forward with club president Claudio Lotito personally leading the negotiations.

Lazio believe signing Greenwood would be a massive coup, but Manchester United have so far rejected two offers from the Italian club.

Negotiations have continued between the two clubs and Lazio have made another offer for the attacker.

According to Italian outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi, Lazio have put in a bid that could go up to €30m with the bonus payments and add-ons.

The formula would be an initial loan worth €5m with an obligation to buy that would see Lazio paying the rest of the fee in one or two years.

The Serie A giants are also considering offering a sell-on clause worth 50 per cent to further sweeten the deal.

Agreeing on personal terms is unlikely to be a problem with Greenwood, but Manchester United want some more time to make a decision.

The Premier League giants want to see whether they can spark an auction for the striker before agreeing to let him go.