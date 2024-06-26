AC Milan are willing to play the waiting game in their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The Dane has a year left on his contract at Spurs and is keen to move on from the north London club this summer.

Tottenham are open to offers for him and several clubs are believed to be interested in getting their hands on the 28-year-old midfielder in the coming weeks and months.

AC Milan have been linked with an interest in the Dane and they are indeed considering getting their hands on the player.

The Rossoneri management admire his technical qualities and experience but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, any move for him is not imminent.

The Serie A giants want to wait and watch how things unfold and maybe try to sign Hojbjerg towards the end of July.

Tottenham want €20m from his sale but AC Milan want to wait and watch whether they would be open to accepting a lower figure.

Hojbjerg is on AC Milan’s radar but they are prepared to bide their time to try and get him at a more favourable price.